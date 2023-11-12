Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

K stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

