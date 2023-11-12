Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading Up 1.3%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 68 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $700,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 37.29% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of hotel and lodging stocks from developed countries. HOTL was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Featured Stories

