Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Kelly Services Price Performance
Shares of KELYA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
