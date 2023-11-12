Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,371,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,868. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.70 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

