Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,357,000. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

VUG traded up $5.54 on Friday, hitting $288.48. 754,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,135. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

