Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.11. 36,148,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,472,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

