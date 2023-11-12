Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.98. 47,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,035. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average of $198.17. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

