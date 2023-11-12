Kennicott Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 203.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The company has a market capitalization of $306.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

