Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 12,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 6,802,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,679. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

