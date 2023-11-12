Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 31,237 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

