Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 8,905 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.55. 764,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

