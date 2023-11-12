Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,428 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 21,106,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,987,784. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $89,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LYFT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

