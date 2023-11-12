Kennicott Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $770,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VCR stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.31. 56,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,947. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $297.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.