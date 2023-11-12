Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 6,785,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.