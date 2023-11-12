Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

