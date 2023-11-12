Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $39.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 20.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.32 on Friday, hitting $378.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,368,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.86. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

