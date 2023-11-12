Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Doximity comprises approximately 0.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Doximity by 1,611.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCS. Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 8,462,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,654. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

