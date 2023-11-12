Kennicott Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 6.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Roblox worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 384,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. 13,347,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,016,242. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

