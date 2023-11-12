Kennicott Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

