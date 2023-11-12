Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,742 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 12,501,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,238. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,177 shares of company stock worth $6,929,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

