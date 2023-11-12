Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,742 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %
PINS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 12,501,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,238. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
