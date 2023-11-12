Kennicott Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,496 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 1,713,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,825. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

