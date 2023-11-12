Kennicott Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 78,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,385. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.