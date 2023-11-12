Kennicott Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.07. 327,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,708. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.06 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

