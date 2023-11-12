Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

