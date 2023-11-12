Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Raised by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.25. 2,373,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,836. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

