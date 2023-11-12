Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

