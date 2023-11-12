Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG) Insider Acquires £7,000 in Stock

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Massing bought 50,000 shares of Kingswood stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,640.91).

Jonathan Massing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Jonathan Massing acquired 150,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,774.35).

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Massing acquired 50,000 shares of Kingswood stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,258.12).

Kingswood Price Performance

Kingswood stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Friday. Kingswood Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.19. The company has a market cap of £30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of -0.22.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

