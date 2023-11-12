Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces $0.70 Dividend

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 651,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,718. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley raised Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $25,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

