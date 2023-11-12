LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $125.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LCII opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 498,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

