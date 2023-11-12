LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $62.94 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

