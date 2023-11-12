LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LendingTree

Insider Activity at LendingTree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Price Performance

LendingTree stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.