LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $30.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.63.
Several research firms have issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
