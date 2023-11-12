Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $20,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

