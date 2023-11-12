Lido Advisors LLC Has $100.98 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 3.30% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $100,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

