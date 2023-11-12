Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,361 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $36,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

