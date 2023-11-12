Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Essex Property Trust worth $40,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $210.65 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

