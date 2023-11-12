Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 406,209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $129,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

