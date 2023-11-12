Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,932,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $189,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

