Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

