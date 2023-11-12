LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.