LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.