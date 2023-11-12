LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.