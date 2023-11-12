LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.