Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 248.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.30. 216,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,318. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.