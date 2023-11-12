Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,309 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, reaching $288.48. 754,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,135. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

