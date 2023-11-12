Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

