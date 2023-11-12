Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 854 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

