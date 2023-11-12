Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $46.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $957.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $858.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $502.00 and a twelve month high of $958.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

