Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 237,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 714,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 8,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,373,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,429. The stock has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.