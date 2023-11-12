Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $159.06. 1,652,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.