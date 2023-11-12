Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 1.20% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TACK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.14. 57,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,154. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.