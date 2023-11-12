Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

