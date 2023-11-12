Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 182 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.